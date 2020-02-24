A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's going ghost?! Say it ain't so! The Queensbridge rapper is a little bit over a week removed from his latest project, Artist 2.0, which debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 2. With each project, the rapper pushes his own creative boundaries and treads new genres. However, it looks like he has one more album in him -- for now. Taking to Twitter, he announced that he has another project on the way but that might be the last we'll hear from him for a while.

"Thanks to everyone supporting the Album.I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this shit," he wrote. "YOU CANT PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY is EVERYTHING I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART."

The rapper's latest project included a variety of features and collaborations such as Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, Young Thug, and more.

Perhaps a break is well deserved for the rapper. He has been on an incredible run in the past few years while watching his sound influence a new generation of artists. On top of that, the rapper and his girlfriend are also expecting their second child together so there's no doubt that he's catching blessings in both his professional and personal life.