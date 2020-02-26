One of New York rap's current poster children, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, is experiencing yet another career moment, surging high with the release of his new album Artist 2.0. Already, the Highbridge artist is planning his next moves before taking a little break, blessing the fans with another body of work before the year closes out. The singer has notably collaborated with some other popular figures in his city, including Tekashi 6ix9ine who was the veritable "King of New York" for a few months. They released "Swervin" together but, in the video, 6ix9ine does not appear. A Boogie is seemingly not down with the rapper's "snitch" status and, whenever he gets asked about his thoughts on the colourful felon, he gets creative in dancing around the topic.

During a recent interview with Big Boy as he promoted his new album, A Boogie was asked if he thinks Tekashi will be able to pick his career back up and his response was golden. "Sometimes you just gotta think about things like how you don't wanna think about things," said the rapper. Wait... what? Not even he understood his response, laughing directly afterwards.

Similarly, when DJ Akademiks asked the star if he would work with 6ix9ine again when he gets released from prison on Everyday Struggle, A Boogie dropped another side-splitting gem. "Crazy... everyday struggle," he said, not even going near the question.

Honestly, shout-out to A Boogie wit da Hoodie for handling these questions with such a good sense of humour. Watch below.