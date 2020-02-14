mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, & Gunna Drop Campfire Singalong "Numbers"

Mitch Findlay
February 14, 2020 09:25
Numbers
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch
Produced by London On Da Track

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, and Roddy Ricch connect with London On Da Track for a smooth "Artist 2.0" banger.


A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped off his new album Artist 2.0 last night, which features a whos-who of chart-topping favorites like Gunna, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Though there's much to unpack on the melodist trendsetter's latest, one of the most immediate standouts arrives by way of "Numbers," a spiced-up campfire singalong from Artist himself, Roddy, Gunna, and London On Da Track handling the proverbial guitars.

Given that each rapper tends to favor a more singsong delivery, there's an unspoken degree of healthy competition simmering on this one -- though the back and forth structure casts Roddy and Gunna comfortably within supporting roles. Man of the hour A Boogie solidifies himself as a leader of the movement, effortlessly navigating the staccato strum-pattern. "I ain't sayin' I'm addicted, Adderall prescripted," he raps, ready to risk it all. "Fuck it 'cause I don't feel the pain, let a n***a touch my chain, fuck it n***a, kill him, they can take me away." 

Check out the London On Da Track-produced campfire singalong now, and check out the full Artist 2.0 album right here. 

Quotable Lyrics

Made it out the projects, popping overseas
Shawty gave me sloppy toppy on the seat
I make some calls, you can't cop the fleet
Gotta be an antisocial gangsta cause the feds watching my tweets

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
