It looks like New York-based rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is gearing up to release his new album, sharing a trailer for the upcoming project on social media, as well as the cover artwork.

Following his standout performance at Summer Jam this weekend, A Boogie started hyping up his next studio album release, sharing an animated trailer with butterflies swarming him and helping him fly to a new world. The cover artwork shows the rapper standing in a heart-shaped hoodie, seemingly by himself on another planet. The promo appears to be for the album A Boogie Vs. Artist, which has been teased for months.

In the caption to his post, A Boogie suggested that he's not in a rush to release the new music, writing, "#NODATE #FREEAVA."



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

His caption has fans wondering when the album will be released, with many commenting that they believe it will only drop next year. "Yea this not dropping until next year," said the most popular comment. "No date wtf," complained another. "What does no date mean," added another fed-up fan. "you had all this time and still ain’t got no date ? smh you disappointing me & my homegirls artist."

Do you think A Boogie will pull through and release the album this year, or are his fans correct in thinking that he's only going to deliver in 2022? Watch the trailer below.