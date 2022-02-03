A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is one of the more consistent artists in the game right now, and fans are always interested in hearing whatever new tracks he has in the works. His melodic stylings have gained him a ton of fans over the years, and it has also helped him with streaming numbers. In addition to all of this, his fans are constantly looking forward to new tour dates, and A Boogie is set to give those to them.

With cryptocurrency becoming more prominent than ever before, A Boogie is looking to cash in, as he is a big believer in the value of some of these investments. In fact, A Boogie is such a believer that he is now looking to get paid in crypto, whenever he is booked for a show or club appearance.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dior

"Only accepting ethereum for shows now for those who been trying to book me," A Boogie said. For those who may not know, Ethereum is a smart contracts project that features numerous crypto projects built on top of it. The value of Ethereum has taken a bit of a turn as of late, however, this presents an interesting opportunity to get some at a low cost before it skyrockets in value in a couple of years' time.

It remains to be seen how this strategy is going to work out for A Boogie, however, you have to respect him for wanting to try this. Let us know what you think about the move, in the comments below.