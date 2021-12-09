Nearly a year ago in January, 2021, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gave a promising update on his highly-anticipated EP A Boogie vs. Artist.

Like T.I. and T.I.P., and Eminem and Slim Shady, A Boogie was prepared to battle it out with his own alter ego on wax. A Boogie vs. Artist was going to be a showcase of both sides of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his avid fanbase was beyond excited.

Unfortunately, a handful of delays and an arrest at London's Wireless Festival derailed the EP's initial rollout plan.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Fast forward eleven months, and A Boogie vs. Artist is almost here.

Days ago, A Boogie announced that the EP would drop this Friday, December 10. Despite the seemingly-concrete release date, however, fans were still skeptical. They had seen release dates come and go without new music before, and many expressed that they would believe it when they saw it. Fortunately for them, A Boogie obliged.

Last night, the 26-year-old dropped the official A Boogie vs. Artist tracklist.

Consisting of two sides—one from A Boogie and one from Artist—as well a bonus track featuring Lil Durk, A Boogie vs. Artist will feature seven songs altogether, and is expected to drop tonight at midnight.

Check out the A Boogie vs. Artist tracklist below and let us know which tracks you are most excited for down in the comments.





A Boogie vs. Artist Tracklist

A Boogie Side

1. Man In The Mirror

2. Glasses

3. Girls Go Down

Artist

4. Making You Cry

5. Notifications

6. Be Free

Bonus

7. 24 Hours (feat. Lil Durk)