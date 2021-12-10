A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Returns With "B4 AVA" EP Ft. Lil Durk

February will mark two years since we received A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Artist 2.0, and fans have been awaiting his follow-up. There has been much talk about A Boogie vs. Artist, an album that seemed to be slated for arrival this month, but instead, on Friday (December 10), the New York rapper gave fans his EP, B4 AVA. The project acts as a prequel to his anticipated forthcoming effort.

On Instagram, A Boogie declared that he's "back" with this seven-track drop that includes just one lone feature from Lil Durk on the bonus track "24 Hours." A Boogie has been rather hush-hush in recent months regarding what we can expect from A Boogie vs. Artist, but B4 AVA gives us a good look at the direction of the record. We'll keep you updated on what he has next, but for now, stream B4 AVA and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Man in the Mirror

2. I Want You to See This

3. Girls Go Down

4. Making You Cry

5. Notifications

6. Be Free

7. 24 Hours ft. Lil Durk [Bonus]