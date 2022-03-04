A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Recruits B-Lovee For New Single, "Hit Different"

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been a vital member of the Bronx hip-hop community for years and on his latest single, he's collaborating with one of the borough's hottest rising talents, B-Lovee. The up-and-coming drill rapper shines on A Boogie's latest effort, "Hit Different," which is officially out now alongside a cinematic music video.

As he continues to tease his new music, A Boogie has been taking his time and perfecting all of his releases, coming through this week with his new single, "Hit Different." The song starts off with a menacing verse from B-Lovee before A Boogie takes over with his signature melodies in the chorus.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think in the comments. Stay tuned for more new music from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten A.M. and we f*ckin' and kissin', turnin'

Swervin' in Bentleys and 'Burbans

DTB so I stay with a burner, uh

I'm done with the Perkies, not even workin'