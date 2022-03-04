mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Recruits B-Lovee For New Single, "Hit Different"

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2022 09:41
648 Views
13
0
Atlantic Recording Corporation and Highbridge The LabelAtlantic Recording Corporation and Highbridge The Label
Atlantic Recording Corporation and Highbridge The Label

Hit Different
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Feat. B-Lovee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie drops his new single "Hit Different" featuring B-Lovee.


A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been a vital member of the Bronx hip-hop community for years and on his latest single, he's collaborating with one of the borough's hottest rising talents, B-Lovee. The up-and-coming drill rapper shines on A Boogie's latest effort, "Hit Different," which is officially out now alongside a cinematic music video.

As he continues to tease his new music, A Boogie has been taking his time and perfecting all of his releases, coming through this week with his new single, "Hit Different." The song starts off with a menacing verse from B-Lovee before A Boogie takes over with his signature melodies in the chorus. 

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think in the comments. Stay tuned for more new music from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the coming months.


Quotable Lyrics:

Ten A.M. and we f*ckin' and kissin', turnin'
Swervin' in Bentleys and 'Burbans
DTB so I stay with a burner, uh
I'm done with the Perkies, not even workin'

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie B-Lovee bronx new music new song Hit Different
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Recruits B-Lovee For New Single, "Hit Different"
13
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject