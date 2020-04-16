In mere hours we're set to receive the brand new batch of music from DaBaby, gift-wrapped and appropriately packaged as Blame It On Baby. And while we've already seen confirmation that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, NBA YoungBoy, Future, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ashanti will be hopping on board, DaBaby and company have been gradually previewing a few of the project's bangers prior to the full release.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Now, A Boogie has taken it upon himself to highlight his own guest appearance, hitting Instagram with a teaser of the upcoming "Drop." "@dababy bout to drop that shit go listen to bro new heat," he captions, alongside a few hockey-stick emojis...no doubt lamenting the ongoing stoppage of the NHL. DaBaby made sure to return the kindness, commenting back with a heartfelt "Preciate always my g."

As for the song itself, "Drop" appears to be well-suited to A Boogie's strength, which is to say the alternation between melody and rapping. "Look I ain't drippin I already got more money than my opps, I'm just trying to get more money than that yeah," sings A Boogie, before dropping his cadence and kicking up the pace of his flow. "Had to stack my bread up I was sick of feeling regular."

Check it out for yourself below, and stay tuned for the full release of DaBaby's brand new studio album Blame It On Baby, hitting streaming platforms at midnight.