A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Brags About Being "King Of My City"

Erika Marie
January 31, 2020 01:14
Taking charge.


New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is taking the crown. The 24-year-old rapper has staked his claim in the rap game, and now he's letting the world know exactly why he's the one in charge on "King of My City." The single was initially shared as featuring Lil Uzi Vert, but after a bit of research, it looks like A Boogie stands alone on this one.

While rumors of A Boogie's Artist 2.0 run rampant, the rapper recently shared that he'd be taking a break from music after his next project. "This might be my last project for a while," he wrote on social media back in the Fall of 2019. "I want to take a break from music after Artist 2.0 tour is over. There's a lot of things I wanna do in life and it's moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once." The time off might be because he and his girlfriend are expecting another child together, so that's a good excuse.

Check out "King of My City" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't wanna play wit my city
N*ggas die every day in my city
Whole lotta young wild n*ggas

