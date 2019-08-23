A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins SAINt JHN On New Song "Monica Lewinsky"

If you’re still sleeping, SAINt JHN is a buzzing new rapper out of Brooklyn, New York who’s been making a name for himself over the past year thanks to the success of his hit song “Trap” with Lil Baby. Throw in a Meek Mill collab and a management deal with Kareem "Biggs" Burke, and Saint JHN is quickly becoming one of the hottest new artists in the industry. Today, the Brooklyn artist decides to come through and show off his talents by releasing a new album called Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, which also feature guest appearances from Lenny Kravitz & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Looking to highlight one of the tracks for y’all, here goes the A Boogie collab titled “Monica Leweinsju,” named after the mistress of Bill Clinton. Check out the melodic new record and let us know what you think. Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

She's my Monica Lewinsky

She gon' bust it right here, 'cause it's risky

She got the code like DaVinci

Only gotta text one time that you miss me

She gon' want to resent me

'Cause me and her best friend got history

She got the walk of the century

Girl, you really got some kind of intrigue

- SAINt JHN