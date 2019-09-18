A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Liam Payne On New Single "Stack It Up"

For his first release of the year, former One Direction singer Liam Payne decides to come through and share his new single today called “Stack It Up” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Co-written by Ed Sheeran, the bouncing, pop-driven track finds Payne spelling out his dreams and ambitions over production from Fred Gibson & Steve Mac. Speaking on the song, Liam said: “I’m so happy to be releasing my new single and for you all to finally hear it. Me and Boogie had so much fun doing it. This is a song I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to show you what’s coming next.” Adding, “It has the potential to be as successful as my other songs and those of One Direction. I hope the same thing happens.”

Before the official video drops later today, take a listen to the new single and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know shit don't come free, you gotta work for it

Lamborghini Urus, bought it when I first saw it

She caught me creepin', I had to buy her a purse for it

I think if I ain't have money, I'd be the worst for her

- A Boogie