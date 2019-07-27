A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Joins Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane For Upbeat Love Song "SZNS"

Ex Fifth Harmony member, Dinah Jane, who signed as a solo act to L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment not too long ago, has employed the help of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie for her newest single "SZNS." Even though Dinah recorded the song all the way back last summer, she decided to tuck it away and launch her solo career with her Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy collaborated, "Bottled Up," instead. But now that another summer has come about, she's happy to "soundtrack another season (or rather, SZN) of love. "You know, for the little lovebirds that are about to head into cuffing season," she said as she laughed in her interview with MTV.

The track is a sweet and optimistic love song about a relationship that's stable enough to make it through any season. "Summer through the winter, we been through it / Might fall, but spring back to it," Dinah sings over the lighthearted beat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins her as the much needed male duet, as the two bounce each of their respective lines off one another, breaking the usual style of each artist in a collaboration delivering their own separate verse. "Those kind of songs stood out to me as a kid. I noticed that they didn't have a formula and they kind of just went with the vibe," Dinah explained. "There was never anything like, 'She goes here, and then he comes, and then she comes, and then he goes.' I feel like that gets played out. I love that we're all over the place and we're not just a stick version of a song." In the first verse, Dinah and A Boogie playfully implant Cam'ron's "Hey Ma," which Dinah credited - along with Nelly and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma," as well as Tupac's "Thugz Mansion," and Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby"- as huge insporations behind the track. Listen to the sunny song down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Even when it storm, we beat the rain

'Cause we been through a thousand sunny days

We got szns, baby (Aye, spring, summer, fall)

We got szns, baby (Ya, we been through it all)

Summer through the winter, we been through it

Might fall but spring back to it