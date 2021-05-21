A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is In His Feelings On "24 Hours" Ft. Lil Durk

When he isn't being teased by his ex-girlfriend Ella Bands, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is hard at work in the studio. In recent months, we've witnessed as Ella and A Boogie have traded subliminal messages about one another, but the rapper has taken a break from the relationship drama to link up with Lil Durk on "24 Hours." The two artists spin explicit bars about their significant others while slipping in lines about the luxury lifestyles that their bank accounts afford them.

It's believed that "24 Hours" is just the latest single that will make an appearance on A Boogie's highly anticipated project, A Boogie vs. Artist. The rapper shared that the project was in the works back in January and is slated for release sometime this year. While we wait on more news about A Boogie's forthcoming project, stream "24 Hours" featuring Lil Durk and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I be tellin' you all the things I wanna do to you

Kissin' on the inside of your thighs, got you swimming pool

Lickin' every hole on your body, got you shakin' too

Like when you in control of the bed, look what you make me do

Kiss me, lick me, hug me, f*ck me, while I

Get the Maybach truck, she said, "It's ugly, but I’ll try"