mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is In His Feelings On "24 Hours" Ft. Lil Durk

Erika Marie
May 21, 2021 02:33
11 Views
10
1
A BoogieA Boogie
A Boogie

24 Hours
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Feat. Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fans are awaiting more news about the rapper's forthcoming project, "A Boogie vs. Artist."


When he isn't being teased by his ex-girlfriend Ella Bands, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is hard at work in the studio. In recent months, we've witnessed as Ella and A Boogie have traded subliminal messages about one another, but the rapper has taken a break from the relationship drama to link up with Lil Durk on "24 Hours." The two artists spin explicit bars about their significant others while slipping in lines about the luxury lifestyles that their bank accounts afford them.

It's believed that "24 Hours" is just the latest single that will make an appearance on A Boogie's highly anticipated project, A Boogie vs. Artist. The rapper shared that the project was in the works back in January and is slated for release sometime this year. While we wait on more news about A Boogie's forthcoming project, stream "24 Hours" featuring Lil Durk and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I be tellin' you all the things I wanna do to you
Kissin' on the inside of your thighs, got you swimming pool
Lickin' every hole on your body, got you shakin' too
Like when you in control of the bed, look what you make me do
Kiss me, lick me, hug me, f*ck me, while I
Get the Maybach truck, she said, "It's ugly, but I’ll try"

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  11
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Lil Durk A Boogie Vs Artist
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is In His Feelings On "24 Hours" Ft. Lil Durk
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject