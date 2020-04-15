A Boogie wit da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Rodriguez, took to Instagram live to reveal the gender of their unborn baby on Tuesday. It was revealed back in January that Boogie and the social media influencer, better known as Ella Bands, were expecting their second child together, and now, they've invited us all to watch as they find out if it's going to be a girl or a boy.

The two of them shared the results via Instagram live on Tuesday night, and it looks like (drumroll please): it's a boy!

The couple first revealed Ella's pregnancy back in January when Boogie posted a video of the beautiful resort they were staying at while on vacation. Boogie very slyly included a shot of Ella getting ready inside with a visibly pregnant belly. Although Ella has been posting tons of updates along with selfies showing off her baby bump ahead of the impending birth, Boogie's been keeping their business pretty private. The couple already share one child together, a 3-year-old daughter named Melody. As of next week, Ella will officially be 8 months pregnant, which means baby #2 is coming pretty soon!