A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Through "Mood Swings" On Latest Single

Erika Marie
September 13, 2019 02:33
Mood Swings
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

We're still waiting on more news about his next project.


He's been enjoying his time making the rounds at New York Fashion Week and was even spotted on the black carpet for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, but on Friday, A Boogie wit da Hoodie brought the attention back to himself. The 23-year-old rapper has shared a new single titled "Mood Swings," a pensive track where he half-sings and half-raps throughout.

The song bounces back and forth between speaking about his sexual conquests and being somewhat introspective. A Boogie raps about hooking up with women in one line but then moves on to cautionary tales about the company he keeps because they're wolves in sheep's clothing in the next. That's quite possibly the essence of "Mood Swings," so check it out for yourself and let us know what you think of A Boogie's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so caught out of line
Adderall in her ice
Lost my bro, lost my mind
Want my soul, n*ggas want my life
Tryna' take my hoes, tryna f*ck my wife
Mood swings, sometimes I need two at a time
F*kin' two set of twins, ain't one of them shy

