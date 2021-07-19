A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Flips Capella Grey's "Gyalis"

Even though it's been over a year since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie unveiled his incredibly lengthy album, Artist 2.0. Its deluxe edition boasted nearly 30 songs in total with appearances from Khalid, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and more. Boogie might be riding high off of the album's release, he hasn't slowed down with new releases. Whether it's a guest verse or a loose track that randomly pops up on the timeline, A Boogie is still serving up heat at any given moment.

Capella Grey's single "Gyallis" has been gaining some serious buzz and now, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has now returned with the remix. The Juvenile sample and island flavor is a perfect fit for the rapper who flexes his vocal prowess with lavish flexes.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

He thinks he's that n***a

He's the reason why she's on my dick

He's the reason she switchin' sides

Please don't feel ashamed, it's a cycle

I've been places, felt uninvited

Way too many times I've been lied to