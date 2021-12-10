A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Flexes Hard On "Man In The Mirror"

Back in January, A Boogie wit da Hoodie revealed that his highly-anticipated EP A Boogie vs. Artist was nearly finished, and would hit digital streaming platforms soon.

Unfortunately, a ton of relationship drama and an arrest ahead of his scheduled performance at London's Wireless Festival derailed those plans. A Boogie vs. Artist was shelved for nearly a year, and fans waited patiently to hear A Boogie go head-to-head with his rap alter ego.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Today (December 10), those fans were rewarded with the EP they had waited multiple years for. Dropping A Boogie vs. Artist at midnight, A Boogie blessed fans with seven new tracks, including three from himself, three from his Artist alter ego, and a bonus track with Lil Durk.

"Man In The Mirror," the first track on A Boogie's side of the EP, finds the 26-year-old reflecting on his humble beginnings, and the lavish lifestyle he lives now. Rapping directly to a former lover, the "Drowning" rapper cuts deep with insane flexes and assurances that, although he once would have done anything for his partner, that loyalty is long gone.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, stackin' up money like Jenga and Legos

I sing but I came with a Glock and a Draco

Back of the crib, look like mini Barbados

Losin' my friends everyday, I'm okay though