A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie once declared himself to be the king of his city, sparking speculation that he was staking his claim for the coveted and oft-debated New York throne. Yet A Boogie confirmed that he wasn't quite ready to don the crown -- at least, not yet. And while he isn't always the first name that springs to mind, few can deny that his numbers are as impressive as any top tier Big Apple rapper. Already boasting twenty-eight gold and platinum plaques to his name, his mainstream appeal is simply impossible to deny.

What's more impressive is the fact that A Boogie's numbers only continue to grow. Over the past few days, the RIAA has officially confirmed the arrival of eight new platinum plaques, bringing his total tally to an impressive thirty-six. By the latest count, "Demons And Angels," "Artist," "Swervin," "Beast Mode," "Drowning," "Still Think About You," "Lool Back At It," and the PNB Rock & Kodak Black collabo "Horses" have all hit platinum status.

Of those, a few are simply upgrades. "Horses" and "Still Think About You" are now double platinum. "Look Back At It" and "Swervin" are quadruple platinum. "Drowning" with Kodak Black is quintuple platinum. For anyone doubting whether or not A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is one of hip-hop's most commercially viable names, look no further than the insane statistics. Congratulations to A Boogie for his latest batch of plaques, and sound off -- do you think he deserves deeper consideration for the "King Of New York" title?