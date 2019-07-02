A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Defies The Laws Of Gravity In The "Swervin" Video

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reveals the effect-driven visuals to "Swervin."
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie recently unveiled the visuals to his hit single "Swervin." The single stems from his sophomore studio album, Hoodie SZN, which fared off wonderfully by the fans and the charts. Although the visuals do lack the presence of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which is expected considering the rapper is currently sitting in jail and facing some pretty serious charges, they remain entertaining to watch. The video is effect-driven and shows A Boogie in a slew of different settings with the same special lady. From the alarming setting of the inside of a plane engulfed in flames to the gravity-defying environment of space, A Boogie does not fail to keep us mesmerized both visually and sonically with this music video.
Aside from this new video, the latest news surrounding A Boogie includes his involvement on DJ Mustard's recent project Perfect Ten. A Boogie features on the track "Baguettes In The Face" along with NAV & Playboi Carti.