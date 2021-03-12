Another Rap romance has come to an end following speculation that their relationship was on the rocks. Weeks ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's girlfriend Ella Bands tweeted that she was looking forward to the single life and it looks as if she got her wish. The couple welcomed their second child, a son, into the world just last summer, but on Thursday (March 11), A Boogie revealed in a lovelorn social media post that their romance had come to an end.

"As much as I don't wanna admit it, I don't deserve you @slaybella_," the rapper penned on his Instagram Story. "You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don't wanna be the reason you're not happy [sad tear emoji] Be free [black heart emoji] go be what you truly want to be [blue butterfly emoji]." Ella not only saw the rapper's post, but she reshared it to her Story with an additional message.

"Lmao we already talked about this in real life & it was my idea Idk why he coming on Instagram with it like he setting me freeboy go to hell [eye roll emoji]." Check out the posts and photos of the couple in happier times below.