One of the biggest festivals took place over the weekend in the UK. Wireless Fest attracted some of the most prominent names in hip-hop such as Lil Uzi Vert and Futurewho brought out Drake during his set. There was tons of excitement for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's set on Saturday, as well. Unfortunately, the rapper never ended up touching the stage.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Though A Boogie has had a few run-ins with the law in recent times, there's nothing scarier than being locked up overseas. Before he was able to perform for his British fans, the rapper was arrested. A photo appeared online of A Boogie in cuffs before a statement was shared across the screens at Wireless revealing that he wouldn't be performing.

"There has been an incident involving A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He is safe and we are working to change his set to sometime tomorrow," the screen reads. "We will provide further details as they are made available to us."

Turns out, the whole incident stems from an issue A Boogie had in the UK a few years ago. He took to Instagram where he shared a statement apologizing to his fans.

"SMH sorry to everyone who came out to see me at Wireless, London police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago," he wrote. "I'm ok and I'll try my best to make it up to you guys."

Unfortunate circumstances, indeed. However, we're glad that he's been released and is fine. Peep his statement below.