Big news for A Boogie wit da Hoodie fans – the 26-year-old announced via Twitter earlier this week that he's got new music on the way later this year, marking his first solo project since 2020's Artist 2.0 dropped.

"My album Me vs Myself drops 11/4/22," Boogie wrote on the afternoon of Monday (September 5), since earning over 25K likes from his fans. While he didn't give any indications as to who, or what, we can expect to hear on the tracklist, the Bronx-born artist did share the cover art, which sees an animated figure staring at his reflection in the water as two butterflies float in front of him.

Expectations are high for the "Swervin" artist's forthcoming release, especially after his last album moved 111K album equivalent units during its first week out before debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Before Artist 2.0, Boogie made a name for himself in 2017 with The Bigger Artist, which he followed the next year with Hoodie SZN. The latter project would go on to become the rapper's first-ever No. 1 on the chart, remaining there for three weeks and spending a total of 126 weeks ranking.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie in 2019 -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As AllHipHop notes, Hoodie SZN has been certified as 2x platinum by the RIAA. The rising star has also received Platinum Awards for both The Bigger Artist and Artist 2.0, and his 2016 mixtape, called Artist, has crossed the 1M units sold milestone now as well.

