A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Rowdy Rebel Collide On "9 Bridge"

Rowdy Rebel has been making the most of his time as a free man. After serving six years behind bars, the rapper was released from prison back in December. He was quick to hit the studio and has shown up on tracks like "Re-Route" with Funkmaster Flex and the remix to CJ's "Whoopty" where he and French Montana made appearances.

On Friday (May 14), fans received "9 Bridge," a single that finds Rowdy linking up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The pair share the spotlight on the track but the song is rumored to be featured on the latter's forthcoming album, A Boogie vs. Artist. The project is the follow-up to A Boogie's 2020 Valentine's Day release Artist 2.0, a record that landed at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's U.S. Rap Chart.

Fans are loving "9 Bridge," so check it out and let us know what you think of this pairing.

Quotable Lyrics

They catch me drippin' in front the Barclay

Catch me flying down the Parkway

Smokin' backpack, broccoli

It's just me and Boogie, back-to-back

In a Maybach, n*gga, pardon me

Got my feet up with my heat tucked

If them woo n*ggas start me, but it's