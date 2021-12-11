A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Murda Beatz Connect On "Notifications"

It's been a long road to the release of A Boogie's highly-anticipated album A Boogie Vs. Artist. Fans have anticipated its release, though so far, it's nowhere in sight. That doesn't mean that the Highbridge rapper has been absent from the rap game. Over the course of the year, he's delivered several loose singles, some remixes, and plenty of guests verses which ultimately led to the release of Friday's B4 AVA.

With eight songs in total, A Boogie fans will have something to ride out to until the year comes to a close. Boogie holds down the project on his own, with the exception of a Durk feature. However, he brings along some solid producers. Murda Beatz and Cardiak hold down the beat for A Boogie's "Notification." Boogie's signature melodic style is on full display as he serenades his lady over breezy, island-influenced production.

Quotable Lyrics

.45 by my side all the time now

Niggas' baby mama callin' me they dada

I know you ain't really crazy, nigga, calm down

This choppa got no safety, it go rah-rah

