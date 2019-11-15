A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Uzi Vert Let The Ladies Know What They're Working With On "Reply"

He's shared enigmatic messages to suggest that he's lovelorn, but on "Reply," Lil Uzi Vert is doing just fine not being tied down to any woman. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie shared his Uzi-assisted single on Friday, a sex-fueled track made for the ladies. This is but one of many singles Boogie and Uzi have in the vault as the former shared with Billboard back in August.

"It's that real genuine sh*t when you link up with an artist," Boogie said about why he and Uzi click. "F*ck the cameras. When it's off-cameras, that's when it's real. You don't gotta see the love on video. This sh*t is real life. This sh*t we talking about is our real thoughts and sh*t. We be talking about sh*t that we go through." Check out "Reply" and let us know if these two have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

If I write you girl, will you reply?

Follow my commands, come on girl, comply

You only want me 'cause my life's televised

And I can see all the lies in your eyes

But I'm no different, selling dreams for tonight

Just so I can have my way, rubbin' on your thighs

In the morning, go back home because I do not have no ties