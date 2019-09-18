A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been experiencing extraordinary success this year. Hoodie SZN earned him two weeks atop the Billboard 200 and he's been making major plays ever since. However, it looks like he's taking his talents and platform and using it towards a selfless deed. Per HipHopDX, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has launched a crowdfunding page in partnership with UNICEF for relief efforts towards countries affected by Hurricane Dorian, namely the Bahamas.

In addition to launching the page, he also donated $50K of its $100K goal. For every dollar raised, Lil Uzi Vert will match it up until $50K. So that means, A Boogie, Unicef, and Lil Uzi Vert could ultimately donate $150K to the cause altogether if they reach their goal.

"The Bahamas need our help, man,” A Boogie said in a statement. “You got kids and families left with nothing out there. We got to show love and support in any way we can to help rebuild that beautiful place. Every little thing helps.”

On the crowdfunding page, he wrote, "I'm supporting UNICEF USA, an organization that does whatever it takes, because they have the grit and experience it takes tor each the children and families who need us most."

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been putting in tons of work towards helping kids in recent times. Gotta tip your hat to the man.