A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Tecca Hop On Internet Money's "Somebody"

Aron A.
October 11, 2019 10:54
Somebody
Internet Money Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Tecca

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Tecca's help kick off Internet Money's new agreement with Taz Taylor.


Taz Taylor's Internet Money collective has been making some serious noise in recent times. Taylor himself has earned some massive placements in recent times after contributing to songs by Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Drake, Gucci Mane, and Chris Brown. 10K Projects, the same label that recently signed 6ix9ine to a multi-million dollar deal, recently signed Taz Taylor and Internet Money in a joint label agreement. To launch their agreement, Internet Money has teamed up with two of the hottest artists in New York City right now, Lil Tecca and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, for their debut single, "Somebody." 

"Taz has the rare ability to not only create great music in the studio but mentor up-and-coming artists and producers and build hugely successful teams outside of it. We’re thrilled to be working with Taz and his entire team," 10K Projects CEO Elliot Grange told Billboard about the new signing.

Quotable Lyrics
Why you jackin' static, jackin' static 'til we roll up
I got all these bitches lovin' me like I am Sosa
Talkin' with your chest, lil' bitty, bitch, you better bold up
Told her, "Hit my jack" and when she hit me, told her "hold up"

