A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has made his way back to the late-night performance stage this time alongside H.E.R. to perform "Me & My Guitar" on TheTonight Show Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Coming off of the release his third studio album, Artist 2.0 (2020), which debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart and number one of the Billboard R&B/Hi-Hop Albums chart, A Boogie is quickly becoming a world-renowned musical act that supersedes the genre borders of traditional hip-hop.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Artist 2.0 did extremely well upon its initial release racking up over 141 million streams in its first week alone. The only other album to amass more streams this decade was Eminem's Music to be Murdered By (2020). With so much commercial success, it was only right for the Bronx-bred hip-hop artist to take the stage alongside Grammy Award-winning songstress/instrumentalist H.E.R. to perform a song A Boogie intended the late Juice Wrld to be a part of.

The 24-year-old, born Artist Julius Dubose, took the stage in his finest rock-inspired garments standing in front of a full live band alongside H.E.R. as he began to croon the "Me & My Guitar" lyrics into an auto-tuned mixed microphone. The crowd was responsive and the young emcee flawlessly delivered a late-night musical television experience that is going to continue to propel his career into the forefront of mainstream music.

Check out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's live performance of "Me & My Guitar" featuring H.E.R. on the guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the video provided below.