Congratulations are in order for A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Rodriguez, as they appear to be expecting their second child. The two of them are currently on a tropical vacation together to celebrate Ella's birthday. Ella, who is a social media influencer known as Ella Bands, turned 25 years old on Thursday, and it looks like she'll be welcoming a little bundle of joy before her next birthday. Boogie posted a video on his IG story, showing off the beautiful resort where he and his lady are staying. At one point, Boogie pans over to Ella inside fixing her hair, and there's no denying that she is definitely a few months along.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Melody Valentine Dubose, in 2017, have yet to officially announce Ella's pregnancy. They appear to have gotten back together at some point since last March, when some drama went down after Boogie claimed that Ella was preventing him from seeing Melody. Ella responded with, "It's not my fault u wait till I catch u cheating to finally let us go come on tour and now it's just bring Melody knowing I don't wanna come anymore." Boogie eventually begged for forgiveness, which seems to have ultimately worked out in his favour.