A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Ella Bands Sample A Big Pun Classic For "Playa"

As his fans pester him about the arrival of A Boogie vs. Artist, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with two new singles—sort of. The New York rapper's phantom project has been teased for over a year and in December, Boogie shared a tracklist that made people believe he was dropping the album that day. His supporters were disappointed when the New Music Friday came and went without an A Boogie vs. Artist, but now that we have two versions of "Playa"—the other hosting a look from H.E.R.—it looks as if the album's arrival is truly on the horizon.

Social media witnessed Boogie and Ella Bands's breakup but it looks as if the pair just couldn't stay away from one another. They unite on "Playa," a track where they trade lyrics about being each other's one and only. "Playa" samples the late-great Big Pun's "Still Not a Player" featuring R&B icon Joe, and Bands sings her way through the track in her first-ever collaboration with her rapper beau.

Stream "Playa" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't ready yÐµt, it's okay girl, yeah

It never usÐµd to be this way, used to 'preciate me, baby

My watch is over two-hundred, I ain't mean to make you feel basic

Can't fly every day like it's a special occasion (Look)

But baby, just love me for free, don't try to change me