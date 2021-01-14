He's been laying low for the last months after there were reports that a shooting occurred at his birthday brawl, but according to a report, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been hit with a lawsuit. Weeks ago, the rapper was reportedly arrested on drugs and weapons charges, and now it's said that Boogie stands accused of destroying a rental property in Mahwah, New Jersey.



Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

According to AllHipHop, A Boogie rented the luxury home from a doctor back in September 2017. The lease stated that they had a 12-month agreement with a $15K security deposit and $10K per month in rent. The following year, the owner accused the rapper of "allegedly [abandoning] the leased property without proper notice," but it was the reported damage to the home that caused the doctor to file a lawsuit.

Boogie is accused of marring the landscape, clogging the toilets, cutting up the carpet and putting in replacement pieces that didn't match, letting water "infiltrate" the property, and abandoning two vehicles at the home. When the owners went back to inspect the property, they reportedly found the doors to their house not only unlocked but open.

After taking it all in, the owners contacted the authorities and filed a lawsuit against A Boogie and his company, High Bridge The Label. This isn't something that will be swept under the rug as the owners have reportedly claimed that the rapper vandalized their property and they are requesting a trial in front of a jury of their peers.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.

