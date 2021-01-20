A couple of days ago, we reported that Highbridge-bred rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was being sued by a couple in Bergen County, New Jersey, claiming he trashed a home they rented to the young rapper in 2017 and 2018. A Boogie, née Artist J. Dubose, leased the house in Mahwah along with Highbridge The Label founder Quincy Acheampong.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

In the suit, the couple is claiming the 25-year-old hitmaker caused $250k worth of damages to the property after allegedly "[abandoning] the leased property without proper notice." According to the lawsuit, A Boogie is accused of marring the landscape, clogging the toilets, cutting up the carpet, and putting in mismatched replacement pieces, as well as abandoning two vehicles at the home.

One particular damage that has been sensationalized on social media is the alleged clogged toiltets. The suit claims that the bathroom toilets were clogged and overrun with sewage that soaked through the floors and ceilings of the mansion, and Twitter is having a field day with this pretty baffling detail.

"A boogie come over ur house and asks to use the bathroom gotta come up w/ a lie now," joked one person. Another made the pun, "aboogie made it boom." Check out some more hilarious reactions to the allegations below.