It was a good week in new music releases, which spanned across several genres with album drops from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, $uicideboy$, and more all coming through with full-length bodies of work. With so much to divulge, fans were busy on their streaming service of choice hitting the replay button on their favorite offerings of the week and, today, a projection for who will score the highest-performing album from last week has been released.

Hits Daily Double rarely misses with this sort of information and, today, they're reporting that Justin Bieber and his new album Changes will land on top of all other new releases in the upcoming sales race. Moving up to 320,000 equivalent album units (with the majority of which coming from merch bundles), Justin Bieber will comfortably debut at the top spot on the next chart, dethroning Roddy Ricch. The Compton product will probably find his way back there at some point in the near future, though.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Following up Biebs will be A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who continues to prove why he's one of the most highly-touted artists out of the Bronx right now. Up to 130,000 equivalent album units will be streamed of his Artist 2.0 display, which gives him the strongest rap debut of the week. $uicideboy$ are set for 21,000 units while, on another side of the spectrum, Tame Impala has the third-highest start with approximately 90,000 units moved.

Which album were you rocking with the most this weekend?