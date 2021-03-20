A Boogie wit da Hoodie split from his longtime girlfriend Ella Bands a few weeks back. Although they allegedly mutually decided to end things as a couple some time ago, the two have since engaged in a pretty public back and forth on their respective social media channels. Among the exchanges, the Hoodie Szn artist even claimed to already miss the mother of his children, and she's expressed similar sentiments. While it's unclear whether reconciliation is on the horizon, Ella's sister Mella Barbie is claiming A Boogie still checks on his ex "every day" despite their split.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ella's sister and fellow influencer Mella Barbie took to her Instagram stories Friday (March 19) to air out some more relationship drama between the "Mood Swings" rapper and her sister. "Artist ain't letting sh*t be free be text my phone everyday asking bout my sister," wrote Mella with multiple laughing-face emojis.

"bout to change my number on his ass, calling 9am and sh*t boy I am SLEEP!" she finished with more amused emojis.

A few days prior to this, Ella simply wrote in her story, "I'm ballin but I miss him." This was in response to a shared boomerang post on her rapper ex's Instagram page with the caption, "I’m ballin but I miss her," referring to his ex.

As there are clearly lingering feelings between these two, it's likely reconciliation is coming.

What are your thoughts on the whole thing?