mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

9th Wonder Shares 46 Instrumentals On "Zion IV" Project

Milca P.
December 22, 2019 02:51
30 Views
00
0

Zion IV
9th Wonder

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

9th does it again.


9th Wonder has touched down with another entry in his Zion series of beat tapes, delivering on Zion IV.

This time around, the effort comes through with 46 total tracks as 9th continues to flex his skills behind the boards, reworking Stevie Wonder live performances while also infusing soulful cuts such as SZA and DRAM's "Caretaker" and Debarge's "I Like it." It caps off another busy year for the superproducer who also gifted fans with two collaborative Murs projects this year while also having his hand in Rapsody's Eve studio album. 

It was this time last year that Zion III arrived and 9th doesn't skip a beat in reviving and expanding on his successful series. Listen below.

9th Wonder Mixtapes zion tape zion iv instrumental Big Brother
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 9th Wonder Shares 46 Instrumentals On "Zion IV" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject