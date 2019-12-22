9th Wonder Shares 46 Instrumentals On "Zion IV" Project

9th Wonder has touched down with another entry in his Zion series of beat tapes, delivering on Zion IV.

This time around, the effort comes through with 46 total tracks as 9th continues to flex his skills behind the boards, reworking Stevie Wonder live performances while also infusing soulful cuts such as SZA and DRAM's "Caretaker" and Debarge's "I Like it." It caps off another busy year for the superproducer who also gifted fans with two collaborative Murs projects this year while also having his hand in Rapsody's Eve studio album.

It was this time last year that Zion III arrived and 9th doesn't skip a beat in reviving and expanding on his successful series. Listen below.