9lokknine Keeps His "Bakkwoods" Full On His New Track

December 01, 2019 17:04
Bakkwoods
GlokkNine

Glokknine is back with new heat.


9lokknine has been steadily putting in work this year. Although he really began making a solid introduction to the world in 2018 with his numerous releases, this year was a big one for him. He earned his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with YNW Melly's "223's." Since then, he's continued to keep the momentum up with new releases. Today, he came through with his new song and video for "Bakkwoods." The rapper's latest single finds him hopping over a off-kilter instrumental with drums that are a bit faster than your average rap song. 9lokknine's Florida drawl drags through the record as he delivers braggadocious bars and outrageous ad-libs.

With his new song out, we're excited to hear what 9lokknine has in store in the new year. Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
They gon' tell somebody die for all that rappin'
Them old n***as might slide, them jits cappin'
'Cause it's a Buck world, a cold cut world 

