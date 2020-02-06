9lokknine Gets Real With It On "Moods"

9lokknine has a lot of music in the stash that he's frequently releasing but unfortunately, his legal situations seem to keep him held back. The rapper came through with his album Mind Of Destruction in late 2019 and he's continued to drop new music since. As we await a new project, he unleashed his new single, "Moods" earlier today. 9lokknine showcases a different side of himself, the more vulnerable side, while also declaring himself the King of R&B.

Earlier this year, it was reported that 9lokknine can potentially be facing a five year prison sentence. The rapper was arrested a few days after New Years on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon. We're hoping he smooths out his legal situation and comes through with a new project this year.

Quotable Lyrics

That n***a just mad, that pussy boy got hoe feelings

We got new opps, I told 'em make sure ain't no healin'

Bodies gon' drop and when they do, you pussies gon' feel it

Think that I'm lyin'? You gon' be toasted than a burnt biscuit