Orlando rapper 9lokknine has found himself in trouble with the law, once again. According to documents obtained by XXL, the rapper, real name Jacquavius Smith, was arrested last Friday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Details surrounding the arrest right now aren't exactly clear right now but under Florida's state laws, the charge of carrying a concealed firearm can lead to a max. sentence of five years behind bars or five years probation and a $5000 fine. It's still unclear whether he's been released.

In Florida, one can obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm but that person would have to be 21 years of age and 9lokknine is only 19-years-old. He's previously caught charges relating to firearms in the past few years. Once in May 2019 when he was arrested on seventeen charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to that, he caught another charge for possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted delinquent, among others.

Over the past few years, 9lokknine's made a name for himself in Florida and the South before penning a deal with Cash Money. He had his breakout moment with the release of his collab with YNW Melly, "223s." Last fall, he released his project Mind Of Destruction through Cash Money including collabs with Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Asian Doll, and more.

We'll keep you posted on more information.