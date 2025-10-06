Gotta Do It - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. is always paying homage to the Southern rap sound, and that is certainly the case on his new single, "Gotta Do It."

When it comes to Southern Hip-Hop, you will be hard-pressed to find an artist as consistent and as revered as Big K.R.I.T. Overall, the artist has been around quite a while at this point, and he has some classic albums to his name. He has continued to consistently drop new music over the last decade, and well into the 2020s, that has not stopped being the case. Just last week, the artist blessed fans with the buttery smooth single "Gotta Do It." The flows here are tight, and work in tandem with the wavy production. It all comes together in a song that encapsulates why the fans love Big K.R.I.T. Hopefully, an album is on the way, and we hear more very soon.

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

