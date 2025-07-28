Jay-Z’s Casino Bid Sparks Protests In Times Square

BY Caroline Fisher 358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Casino Bid Protests Hip Hop News
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z with Real Madrid CF forward Vinicius Junior (7) before before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Jay-Z advocated for a proposed casino in Times Square at a committee hearing hosted by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Last week, Jay-Z made an appearance at a committee hearing hosted by the New York State Gaming Commission. At the time, he voiced his support for a proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square. He argued that it would improve the city's economy and culture, but evidently, not everyone is on board.

"I’m trying to reserve myself — it’s a very good idea," the mogul said during the hearing. "Very good alignment for us to fulfill the promise of of Times Square." He added that he "came up through sports and entertainment" and thinks Times Square would be the "perfect place" to put a new Caesars Palace. He went on to describe Roc Nation's strategy of "bringing culture to the NFL."

Late last week, protesters gathered in Father Duffy Square to make their feelings about the proposal known. They did so under the banner of the No Times Square Casino coalition, per AllHipHop. The group is made up of local organizations, community advocates, and more. They argue that the casino would cost the Broadway industry business and take away from the area's identity.

Read More: Man Who Dropped Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z Says He's Not Done Fighting Yet

Jay-Z Casino
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“These people want to take what we have spent years cultivating and profit off of us, decimating our audiences and the community we hold so dear. This is the one casino proposed location that would devastate a thriving industry that would support 100,000 jobs,” Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, said.

The proposed development would include a luxury hotel and a gaming floor, along with restaurants, nightclubs, and more. Supporters of the project predict that it would generate more than $7 billion in tax revenue and bring $26.7 billion to local businesses. The state's gaming regulators are expected to make their final decisions on the proposal in the coming months.

Read More: Jay-Z Launches New Bid To Open Casino In Times Square After Years Of Effort

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Bid Open Casino Times Square Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Launches New Bid To Open Casino In Times Square After Years Of Effort 1142
36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Pop Culture Jay-Z & Roc Nation's NYC Casino Bid Moves Forward In A Major Way 1456
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.8K
Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership Music Jay-Z Strengthens Bid To Open Times Square Casino With A Trip To The State Capitol 3.7K
Comments 0