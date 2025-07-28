Jay-Z’s Casino Bid Sparks Protests In Times Square

Last week, Jay-Z made an appearance at a committee hearing hosted by the New York State Gaming Commission. At the time, he voiced his support for a proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square. He argued that it would improve the city's economy and culture, but evidently, not everyone is on board.

"I’m trying to reserve myself — it’s a very good idea," the mogul said during the hearing. "Very good alignment for us to fulfill the promise of of Times Square." He added that he "came up through sports and entertainment" and thinks Times Square would be the "perfect place" to put a new Caesars Palace. He went on to describe Roc Nation's strategy of "bringing culture to the NFL."

Late last week, protesters gathered in Father Duffy Square to make their feelings about the proposal known. They did so under the banner of the No Times Square Casino coalition, per AllHipHop. The group is made up of local organizations, community advocates, and more. They argue that the casino would cost the Broadway industry business and take away from the area's identity.

Jay-Z Casino

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“These people want to take what we have spent years cultivating and profit off of us, decimating our audiences and the community we hold so dear. This is the one casino proposed location that would devastate a thriving industry that would support 100,000 jobs,” Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, said.