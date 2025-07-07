Recently, actor and army veteran Braxton Demarco Wells took to social media to make some disturbing allegations against the Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming at Tyler Perry Studios, Mark E. Swinton. In a lengthy Instagram post shared yesterday, he alleges that he was flown to Georgia under false pretenses. Allegedly, he was then groomed and assaulted by Swinton. Wells alleges that Perry knew about this and chose not to speak up. Allegedly, he also worked with his attorney behind his back to force him into an NDA.

"Mark E. Swinton, you groomed and raped me while I was under your influence, flying me from Los Angeles to Georgia under false pretenses," Wells alleges in his post, per The Neighborhood Talk. "You abused your position as Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios — a company that claims to stand for faith — to commit unspeakable evil behind closed doors."

"Tyler Perry, you built your empire on the image of a God-fearing man, yet when darkness crept in through your own executive, you chose silence," he also alleges. "You retained a predator in your house and helped cover it up, protecting your brand over a broken human life. That’s not faith — that’s fraud. Yahweh Elohim sees all. He is not mocked."

Tyler Perry Lawsuit

Wells is now demanding that the NDA be voided, and is planning to sue for alleged rape, emotional distress, and legal malpractice. At the time of writing, Swinton and Perry have not publicly responded to Wells' allegations.

These aren't the first allegations Perry has been hit with in recent weeks, however. Last month, he was also sued by Derek Dixon, an actor from his series The Oval. In his lawsuit, Dixon alleges that he met Perry at an event in 2019 and was later assaulted by him.

Perry's attorney Matthew Boyd addressed the allegations in a statement. "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam," he alleged. "But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”