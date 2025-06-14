DDG Issues Heartfelt Apology To Halle Bailey Amid Custody Battle

It goes without saying that DDG and Halle Bailey have been through their fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Last October, the former couple announced that they were going their separate ways just a few months after welcoming their first child together, Halo.

In May, the situation took a serious turn when the Little Mermaid actress requested a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January, leaving her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

The following month, he requested his own restraining order against Bailey, and filed an emergency motion to prevent her from traveling abroad with Halo. He alleged that the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to the child, accusing her of being mentally unfit to care for him.

DDG Halle Bailey Restraining Order

While he was reportedly granted the restraining order, Bailey still has temporary sole custody of Halo. She also fired back at his allegations about her mental wellbeing in a declaration, insisting that she's "100% available and capable as a parent."

While all of this has undoubtedly put a strain on everyone involved, it looks like DDG has had a change of heart. During a recent stream, he issued a heartfelt apology to his ex, taking accountability for mistakes he made in the past.

“I want to come on here and genuinely apologize for that time,” he began, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. “I was young. You know, it was just, I was just on an internet high. We had, like, past situations. We had, like, little s**t. Because I done said some hoe s**t. And y’all know the whole little situation. The s**t that I continue to do. It’s a very, very touchy subject.”

At the time of writing, Bailey has not publicly responded to DDG's apology.