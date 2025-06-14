DDG Issues Heartfelt Apology To Halle Bailey Amid Custody Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 1473 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Apology Halle Bailey Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
It looks like DDG has had a change of heart following months of legal turmoil involving his ex, Halle Bailey.

It goes without saying that DDG and Halle Bailey have been through their fair share of ups and downs in recent months. Last October, the former couple announced that they were going their separate ways just a few months after welcoming their first child together, Halo.

In May, the situation took a serious turn when the Little Mermaid actress requested a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. She alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son in January, leaving her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

The following month, he requested his own restraining order against Bailey, and filed an emergency motion to prevent her from traveling abroad with Halo. He alleged that the move would pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to the child, accusing her of being mentally unfit to care for him.

Read More: India Love Compares Herself To Jesus While Responding To Backlash For Dancing On DDG

DDG Halle Bailey Restraining Order

While he was reportedly granted the restraining order, Bailey still has temporary sole custody of Halo. She also fired back at his allegations about her mental wellbeing in a declaration, insisting that she's "100% available and capable as a parent."

While all of this has undoubtedly put a strain on everyone involved, it looks like DDG has had a change of heart. During a recent stream, he issued a heartfelt apology to his ex, taking accountability for mistakes he made in the past.

“I want to come on here and genuinely apologize for that time,” he began, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. “I was young. You know, it was just, I was just on an internet high. We had, like, past situations. We had, like, little s**t. Because I done said some hoe s**t. And y’all know the whole little situation. The s**t that I continue to do. It’s a very, very touchy subject.”

At the time of writing, Bailey has not publicly responded to DDG's apology.

Read More: DDG Addresses Rumor He Slept With Lala Baptiste Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Halle Bailey Addresses DDG Allegations Relationship News Relationships Halle Bailey Cites DDG DreamCon Altercation In Response To “Exaggerated” Mental Illness Allegations 1041
Adin Ross DDG Lawyers Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Pop Culture Adin Ross Reveals He Put DDG In Touch With His Lawyers Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle 929
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals Relationships DDG Files Emergency Motion To Stop Halle Bailey From Traveling Abroad With Halo 3.8K
Soulja Boy Done Trolling DDG Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Says He's “Done Trolling” DDG Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle 773