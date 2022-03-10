Can we talk for a minute? It turns out that, after all these years, Tevin Campbell's hit record, "Can We Talk," might have been about another man all along. Fans have shared their suspicions about the '90s R&B singer's sexuality over the years but this week, the 45-year-old singer seemingly decided that he was ready to share his truth with the world.

Adding a rainbow flag emoji to his bio on Twitter, Tevin allegedly responded to a fan who said that their mother has always tried to convince them that Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, and Tevin Campbell were gay. Tevin's alleged response, according to The Jasmine Brand, said, "Tevin is," with another rainbow flag emoji.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the singer's replies, he appeared to react to Florida's new "Don't Say Gay" bill, responding to a fan who said he would "soon be banned" from the state.

"I'll live," he replied.

One of the tweets has since been deleted but the one about Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill remains active on Tevin's account.

Fans are reacting to the apparent news with support, saying that their opinions of the singer have not changed since he came out. Others are joking that they already had an idea about his sexuality, despite years of him serenading the ladies with his music.



Ethan Miller/BET/Getty Images

What do you think about Tevin Campbell allegedly coming out as gay? Let us know in the comments.



