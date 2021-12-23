We've often written about TikTok challenges that take over the world, but not all of them are fun and safe. Most have to do with dances, poses, couples, or crates, but not many results in the deaths of children. Parents of a 10-year-old Philadelphia girl who recently passed away fault TikTok's "Blackout Challenge" for being the reason behind their daughter's death.

According to Philly Voice, young Nylah Anderson attempted the challenge and was found deceased in her bedroom back on December 12. What was more devastating was that her entire family was at home and had no idea that Nylah was in trouble.

"They eventually found her unconscious and rushed her to the Nemours Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead," reported the Voice. Tawainna Anderson, Nylah's mother, warned other unsuspecting parents of these dangers while speaking with ABC 6 News. Nylah was reportedly an extremely intelligent child and was said to have spoken three languages.

"Make sure you check your kids' phones," Tawainna said. "You never know what you might find on their phones... They're kids. They don't know better."

Sadly, Philly Voice also reported that Nylah's tragic death isn't the first for the Blackout Challenge as other children in "Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Colorado" have also fallen victim. This challenge mirrors a similar wave that took place decades ago online when kids were secretly asphyxiating themselves in order to feel a euphoric high, but unfortunately, many died then, as well.

A spokesperson for TikTok reportedly issued this statement about the Blackout Challenge: "This disturbing 'challenge,' which people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend," they said. "We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss."

