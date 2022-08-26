88GLAM Returns With Short But Sweet Project "Close To Heaven Far From God"

Coming out of Toronto, 88GLAM has made some real waves over the years. 88Camino and Derek Wise have a ton of chemistry and they are always quick to show that on their incredibly catchy singles. Now, the group is back with a brand-new 12-track project called Close To Heave Far From God.

As you will immediately notice while working your way through the tracklist, the album contains some laidback tracks where Wise and Camino show off their melodic prowess. There are only a few features on this project, with some of the most notable artists being Quando Rondo and Rich The Kid. Overall, it is a solid effort that will appease both newcomers and longtime fans.

Let us know what you think about the new project, in the comments below. As always, you can stream the album using the links that follow the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Close To Heaven

2. Ziploc

3. Happy Belated

4. Aware (ft. Blackman)

5. Birdz (ft. Quando Rondo)

6. Nervous

7. Big Body

8. Want To

9. 1-800

10. Lay It Flat (ft. Rich The Kid)

11. In & Out (ft. Velow)

12. Far From God (ft. WondaGurl)