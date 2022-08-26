mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Returns With Short But Sweet Project "Close To Heaven Far From God"

Alexander Cole
August 26, 2022 13:19
124 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Close To Heaven Far From God
88GLAM

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Toronto duo is back with a 12-track project.


Coming out of Toronto, 88GLAM has made some real waves over the years. 88Camino and Derek Wise have a ton of chemistry and they are always quick to show that on their incredibly catchy singles. Now, the group is back with a brand-new 12-track project called Close To Heave Far From God.

As you will immediately notice while working your way through the tracklist, the album contains some laidback tracks where Wise and Camino show off their melodic prowess. There are only a few features on this project, with some of the most notable artists being Quando Rondo and Rich The Kid. Overall, it is a solid effort that will appease both newcomers and longtime fans.

Let us know what you think about the new project, in the comments below. As always, you can stream the album using the links that follow the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Close To Heaven
2. Ziploc
3. Happy Belated
4. Aware (ft. Blackman)
5. Birdz (ft. Quando Rondo)
6. Nervous
7. Big Body
8. Want To
9. 1-800
10. Lay It Flat (ft. Rich The Kid)
11. In & Out (ft. Velow)
12. Far From God (ft. WondaGurl)

88GLAM new album new music close to heaven far from god
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 88GLAM Returns With Short But Sweet Project "Close To Heaven Far From God"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject