88GLAM Links With Lil Keed On "Bankroll" From Their Forthcoming Album

Canadian hip hop duo 88GLAM has returned, and this time they've dropped off a new single featuring Lil Keed. The trap-heavy track will reportedly be featured on 88GLAM's next project that they've slated for release at the top of 2020. The rapping pair are signed to Republic Records along with XO Records, headed by business partners The Weeknd and Amir Esmailian.

“We were amped making Bankroll and had the opportunity to record it out In Atlanta with Keed," 88GLAM exclusively told us. "We are excited to be back." Aside from their latest collaboration with Lil Keed, 88GLAM has much to celebrate. Their single "Lil Boat" featuring Lil Yachty recently went certified Gold, and earlier this year they were nominated for two Juno Awards while also making their Coachella debut. Give "Bankroll" a listen and let us know if they have another hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, stay on your sh*t, you better not lose it (Better not lose)

Better not make me mad, I'll lose it (They know I'll lose)

You say you a hitter, you ain't proved it (Nah, you ain't proved)

Car foreign, stick foreign (Skrrt)

Put a hitter on a Perc, it was early morning