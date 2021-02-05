88GLAM Drop Flashy New "Urgent Messages" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Toronto's 88GLAM take a ride in the Rolls-Royce for their brand new music video "Urgent Messages".

Toronto's 88GLAM are buzzing at the start of 2021, releasing their new song and music video for "Urgent Messages" as an exclusive premiere with HotNewHipHop.

The group, made up of Derek Wise and 88Camino, has experienced flashes of greatness over the course of their career, working closely with NAV, The Weeknd, and other stars from their hometown. Their latest record "Urgent Messages" is officially out now, ahead of the release of 6ixBuzz's Canada's Most Wanted album. The song will appear on the tracklisting, as well as previously-released singles from KILLY, Pressa, and Smiley.

The music video shows the two men getting jiggy to the new track, taking an adventure with two lucky ladies in the Rolls-Royce, heading out into the forest and casually hanging on a tree, and smoking some loud at the function.

"Urgent Messages" cements the fact that the two-man-crew is on pace for another big year, following their latest release "East To West" and their fresh mixtape New Mania. Keep an eye on them as the year goes on because they might have a few sleeper hits planned.

Watch the video up top and let us know what you think!