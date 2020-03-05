mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

88GLAM Channel Michael Phelps Energy On "Swim"

Aron A.
March 05, 2020
The XO camp is putting in work this year. 88GLAM drop off their new single.


It appears as though Toronto is getting ready to have a major year ahead with XO preparing for several releases from their roster. The Weeknd is, of course, among them, but it appears 88GLAM is also readying the release of a new project. Earlier today, they unleashed their new single, "SWIM," serving as their first offering of 2020. 1K and ForTheNight hold down the song's production. "SWIM" is their latest offering off of Close To Heaven Far From God which follows 88GLAM2.5.

The new single arrives shortly after The Weeknd announced the After Hours tour which will include the XO duo as openers alongside Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from 88GLAM and peep their new single, "Swim" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Pockets out of shape
Gotta kilo on my neck, yeah, sorry for the weight
And I had to throw them bands, now a n***a heavyweight
And I want it more, no less, I don't take no breaks

