Kendrick Lamar Honors 2Pac With Matching Outfit & $600K Chain At “The Pop Out”

Kendrick Lamar's recent "Pop Out" at the Forum in LA was undoubtedly impressive, and it appears as though he paid tribute to one of the iconic artists who inspired him with his onstage outfit. During the show, Kendrick rocked a bright red hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, as well as a matching red hat. This is strikingly similar to the look 2Pac wore for his performance at the 1994 Source Awards.
To complete his 2Pac-inspired fit, Kendrick even sported a massive diamond cross chain, which is also similar to the one the late icon wore at the awards show. Jeweler Ben Baller recently chatted with TMZ Hip Hop about the eye-catching piece, revealing that Kendrick reached out to him last week looking for something to wear for the show. He claims that he wasn't aware of its connection to 2Pac at first, but was friends with him before his 1996 death, making it an ideal collab.
Kendrick Lamar Rocks 2Pac-Inspired Look At LA Show
Reportedly, the chain Kendrick wore is worth a whopping $600K, which is certainly no small chunk of change. He also rocked a $150K Cuban link, meaning that all together, his jewelry alone was $750K. Obviously, the hitmaker went all out, and fans can't blame him. Aside from the hundreds of thousands of fans tuning in to watch the show, he was joined by several of his celebrity peers onstage. Dr. Dre, YG, Tyler, The Creator, and many more made appearances.
He performed his hit "Not Like Us" five times too, truly driving his message home after his viral feud with Drake. As for Ben Baller, he said he didn't pick a side amid the beef, and that he's still friends with Drizzy despite providing Kendrick with the 2Pac-inspired chain. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar paying tribute to 2Pac with his "Pop Out" look? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.